Government to give one-off $25,000 cash grant to public servants and sugar workers

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that all workers in the public sector including sugar workers currently employed at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), will receive a one-off cash grant from the government.

“I am pleased to announce a one-off grant of $25,000 to workers of the entire Public Sector which includes central government, statutory bodies, subvention agencies, public corporations, government pensioners and staff of the University of Guyana,” President Ali stated.

The President disclosed that over 60,000 workers and their families will benefit from the cash grant and it will cost the government over $2 billion. According to Ali, the cash grant being distributed aims to assist the workers with coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges attached.

A statement by the Office of the President said that the process to initiate the distribution of the funds began right after it was announced.

In announcing that GuySuCo workers will also benefit, the President said that sugarcane workers, in particular, suffered greatly under the previous administration – however, he has been working assiduously with his team behind the scenes to get the workers financial support.

“Those sugar workers who were unconscionably deprived of their livelihood by the APNU+AFC Government, will in the New Year, be provided with transitional support as we continue to restructure the industry, in keeping with the PPP/C’s promise,” Ali declared.

He had also announced a two-week tax-free bonus for the members of the Guyana Police Force and members of the Guyana Defence Force.