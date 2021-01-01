Government extends COVID-19 measures to January 31

Latest update January 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The government has extended the measures in the Official Gazette of COVID-19 measures. The guidelines under the gazette for the month of December were republished meaning that all of December’s measures stay in effect until the end of January.
These include the 10:30 pm-04:00 am curfew. Gyms are permitted to be opened at 50 percent capacity to ensure social distancing. Restaurants with outdoor dining, delivery services/curbside pick-up, gas stations, postal and shipping services, salons and barbershops, automotive repair shops and clothes, shoes and bookstores can operate from 4:00 am to 9:30 pm.
Additionally, strict restrictions remain on indoor dining, social gatherings and the opening of rum shops and bars.
Jan 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Beharry’s Restaurant Holdings under its KFC franchise banner gifted an early New Year’s present yesterday to the tournament organizers, Guyana Football Federation, Kashif...
