Father accused of sexually molesting children in front of each other

Kaieteur News -A 40-year-old man from Region Three has been arrested for sexually molesting his son and daughter.
According to the police reports, the incident had occurred over a period of time, including this year.
Based on the information received, from time to time when the suspect consumes alcohol, he would allegedly molest both children in front of each other.
According to the report, the children’s grandmother had reported that when she visited them on December 22, her grandson had confided to her about the matter.
The woman immediately made contact with the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and a report was made. The agency visited the home and the children were rescued. They both related the matter to both the police and Childcare Officer in the presence of their grandmother. A medical examination was conducted on both children and proved that they were sexually molested.
The suspect, who was away at the time, was later apprehended by the police and told of the allegations. He was arrested and taken to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, West Bank Demerara. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter.
Speaking with this publication, the Director of CPA, Anne Greene, disclosed that the agency is currently engaged in the matter. She said that she understands that children have been living with their father for a while. The agency is currently trying to make contact with their mother who is in the hinterlands.
The Director stated that both children have been examined and are currently in the care of the agency. Greene emphasized that the children are safe. She added that the agency is working together with the Guyana Police Force in making sure that the man is charged.
