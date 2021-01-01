Detectives believe missing man’s body is buried in shallow grave

Blood stains in Kuru Kururu home…

Kaieteur News – As new details emerge, police believe that the missing man whose home was found with bloodstains, might be buried in a shallow grave at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The missing man, Answar Stoll aka ‘Red Man’ of Dadrima Savannah, Kuru Kururu was not seen or heard from since November 15.

Worried family members had visited his home with police in early December. It was found ransacked and bloodstains were seen on the walls.

Kaieteur News was told that investigators had taken samples of the stains and sent it for a DNA testing to determine whether it belongs to Stoll.

Those results are still to be revealed.

However, police say they have enough information for them to suspect that he was murdered.

In fact, Kaieteur News reported on Thursday that a wanted bulletin was issued for Leon Waddle, 30, of Kuru Kururu, his alleged killer.

This newspaper understands that Waddle was implicated in Stoll’s murder by a man who police arrested during the investigations. Sources said that police had arrested that man after he threatened to “make an individual disappear like ‘Red Man’ (Stoll).

It is believed that Stoll was killed by Waddle between November 15 and 16, during an altercation at a drinking session held at his home.

Kaieteur News has also received information that Waddle and Stoll were not the only ones at home during the time of his murder.

Detectives suspect that Stoll’s body was buried in a shallow grave located in a remote location, somewhere in the Kuru Kururu area.

Family members have also come forward to say that the wanted man is no stranger to Stoll.

“He has been living with Stoll for some time now,” they said.

Family members added that he has always been abusive to Stoll and would constantly threaten to take his life.

“Stoll could not take it anymore and recently decided to put him out of the house,” a sibling disclosed.

This move, they continued, had sparked more tensions between Stoll and the suspect.

Family members claimed as well that Stoll had even reported to the police that Waddle had threatened to kill and would beat him up frequently.

Anyone with any information that can lead to arrest of Leon Waddle, prime suspect in the murder of Answar Stoll are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 216-0250, 216-0251 216-0252, 216-0253, 216-0254, 265-7383, 261-2760, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.