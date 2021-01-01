CGI name Squads for practice matches and Fitness Assessment

Kaieteur News – As the Guyana Jaguars prepare to compete in the 2021 CWI Regional Super 50 Tournament, CGI has named two squads to participate in three practice matches to be held at the LBI ground from 0900 hours on the respective dates of Friday 4 January 2021, Sunday 10 January 2021 and Tuesday 12 January, 2021.

All players named in these squads are required to participate in the fitness assessment scheduled for Monday 4 January 2021 from 0600 hours at the Athletic Stadium in Leonora, West Coast Demerara. The teams for the three scheduled practice matches are as follows:

Hetmyer X1:

1. Chandrapaul Hemraj

2. Raymond Perez

3. Kevlon Anderson

4. SimronHetmyer (Capt)

5. Sherfane Rutherford

6. Akshaya Persaud

7. Kemol Savory

8. BhaskarYadram

9. Kevin Snclair

10. Demitri Cameron

11. Keon Joseph

12. Clinton Pestano

13. Anthony Adams

14. Vishaul Singh

15. MavindraDindyal

16. Steven Sankar

17. SachinSiingh

18. Ricardo Adams

Johnson’s X1

1. Trevon Griffith

2. Tevin Imlach

3. Leon Johnson (Capt)

4. Jonathan Foo

5. Christopher Barnwell

6. Assad Fudadin

7. Anthony Bramble

8. Quinten Sampson

9. Gudakesk Motie

10. Ramaal Lewis

11. Nial Smith

12. Ronaldo AliMohamed

13. TagenarineChanderpaul

14. Devindra Bishoo

15. Adre Stoll

16. TotaramBishun

17. Richie Looknauth

18. Kelvin Umroa

Note: Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul and Raymon Reifer will be on West Indies duties, whilst Keemo Paul will be otherwise engaged in cricket duties.