CGI name Squads for practice matches and Fitness Assessment

Jan 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – As the Guyana Jaguars prepare to compete in the 2021 CWI Regional Super 50 Tournament, CGI has named two squads to participate in three practice matches to be held at the LBI ground from 0900 hours on the respective dates of Friday 4 January 2021, Sunday 10 January 2021 and Tuesday 12 January, 2021.
All players named in these squads are required to participate in the fitness assessment scheduled for Monday 4 January 2021 from 0600 hours at the Athletic Stadium in Leonora, West Coast Demerara. The teams for the three scheduled practice matches are as follows:
Hetmyer X1:
1. Chandrapaul Hemraj
2. Raymond Perez
3. Kevlon Anderson
4. SimronHetmyer (Capt)
5. Sherfane Rutherford
6. Akshaya Persaud
7. Kemol Savory
8. BhaskarYadram
9. Kevin Snclair
10. Demitri Cameron
11. Keon Joseph
12. Clinton Pestano
13. Anthony Adams
14. Vishaul Singh
15. MavindraDindyal
16. Steven Sankar
17. SachinSiingh
18. Ricardo Adams
Johnson’s X1
1. Trevon Griffith
2. Tevin Imlach
3. Leon Johnson (Capt)
4. Jonathan Foo
5. Christopher Barnwell
6. Assad Fudadin
7. Anthony Bramble
8. Quinten Sampson
9. Gudakesk Motie
10. Ramaal Lewis
11. Nial Smith
12. Ronaldo AliMohamed
13. TagenarineChanderpaul
14. Devindra Bishoo
15. Adre Stoll
16. TotaramBishun
17. Richie Looknauth
18. Kelvin Umroa
Note: Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul and Raymon Reifer will be on West Indies duties, whilst Keemo Paul will be otherwise engaged in cricket duties.
