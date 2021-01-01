Captured Cuban remanded for brutal murders of girlfriend and her daughter, 11

Kaieteur News – Spending the new year behind bars, on remand, will be the Cuban national who reportedly confessed to brutally murdering his girlfriend and her young daughter.

Yoel Rodríguez Barrientos, 27, a salesman of Princess Street, Lodge and Santiago, Cuba, was yesterday charged with two counts of murder at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on December 25, 2020 he heinously killed Tara Krishnaran, 34, and her daughter Larissa Singh, 11, at their Princess Street, Lodge home.

He expected to return to court on January 18, 2020.

The way in which Barrientos allegedly killed Krishnaran and her daughter, caused much anger not only among Guyanese but also the Cuban community living in Guyana. His fellow nationals had labeled him a psychopath and demanded that he face the full blunt of the law for his actions.

According to reports, Barrientos confessed to hammering Krishnaran to death and slitting her daughter’s throat on Christmas night.

He reportedly told police that he got into a physical fight with Krishnaran that night. He claimed that she attacked him first, which led to him bludgeoning her death with a hammer.

Looking on in horror was her daughter. Barrientos further alleged that he attacked her, too, because he feared that she would testify against him.

Blood was also found on Singh’s vagina suggesting that she was probably raped on the night of her murder. Police, however, had said the autopsy conducted could not determine whether she was raped or not.

After committing the act, Barrientos reportedly locked his sleeping father-in-law, Yomona Krishnaran, 67, in the house and escaped.

Fast action by police led to him being captured on December 27, in Linden, Region 10. It is believed that he was heading to Lethem, Region Nine, on his way to Brazil.