Anything happen dis year gan be better

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is a New Year! And dem boys know dat whole day dem email and phone gan be cluttered up with persons wishing dem boys and family a Happy New Year.

To tell you de truth, dem boys don’t need no New Year wishes. Last year was bad enough. Anything happen dis year gan be better.

So dem boys nah sending out no wishes. Dem mekkin wishes.

Dem boys hoping de shaart man in de Fine Ants Ministry gan stand tall and mek de new EPA agreement public. Dem boys also waiting fuh de report of de Review of de oil contracts. Dem boys only hearing about de review but de thing under lock and key and dem boys seh when documents are so tightly guarded, it gat to have something in deh dat somebody nah wan get out.

But what does hide in de dark does get expose in de light. Dem boys remember de story about Little Johnny.

At school, Little Johnny’s classmate tell he dat most adults are hiding at least one dark secret, so it’s very easy to blackmail dem by saying, “I know de whole truth!”

Little Johnny decides to go home and try it out. Johnny’s moder greets him at home, and he tells her, “I know de whole truth.”

His moder quickly hands him $200 and says, “Just don’t tell your fader.”

Quite pleased, de boy waits for his fader to get home from work, and greets him with, “I know de whole truth.”

De fader promptly hands him $400 and says, “Please don’t say a word to your moder.”

Very pleased, Little Johnny is on his way to school de next day when he sees de mailman at his front door. He greets de mailman with, “I know de whole truth.”

De mailman immediately drops de mail, opens his arms, and says, “Den come give your daddy a great big hug!”

Talk half and enjoy de New Year!