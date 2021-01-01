A Grouchy Goodbye to the Year 2020

An Editorial Poem

Goodbye to the year, 2020

Of anni horribilis, the worst.

With trials and tribulations aplenty,

We might as well pay tribute in verse.

Goodnight to you, President Ali,

Of responsibilities and suit sizes large.

We pray that to your challenges, you’ll rally,

Though some say your VP’s really in charge.

Goodnight to you, Mr. Granger,

And goodbye to your delusional coup.

Please feel free to be an absolute stranger,

Our would-be Beta-Burnham, v. 2.

Goodnight to our dear friends, the Yankees

And your unfortunate democratic hump.

While we’d suggest you threaten to spank, he’s

Liable to like it – he’s Trump.

Goodbye to the novel coronavirus –

Thank God, there’s finally a vaccine.

One more year of lockdown would mire us,

In a situation that’s patently obscene.

Goodbye to our promised oil riches,

We’d be lucky to see a single red cent.

Goodnight to the compromised b___ches,

Who’re making us, in our own house, pay rent.

Goodbye to this mad year, so tragic

As if the whole world ran out of luck.

Here’s hoping this new year is magic –

Or else, well… you know…