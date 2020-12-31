Woman sets house on fire after argument

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A woman is now in custody after she allegedly set a house on fire after having an argument with her reputed husband.
Kaieteur News understands that the fire started sometime around 21:00hrs at Lot 3725 Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. As a result of the alleged arson on the two-storey house, the woman, her reputed husband, their child and the tenant that lived downstairs are now homeless.
According to a man, he heard the couple arguing and later saw the husband leave. “I hear the man and he woman arguing and after they stop arguing he left the area.”
The man told Kaieteur News that moments after the husband left he saw a light coming from the upper-flat of the building but, “We didn’t suspect anything until the fire start spreading…after the fire start spreading she run out the house screaming.”
The man added that persons in the area then entered the house and fetched out some of the furniture and appliances before the fire destroyed it. The fire service was summoned.
When the ranks from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames.
About an hour later the ranks were able to control the blaze but the building was already destroyed.
Meanwhile, persons in the neighbourhood apprehended the woman and carried her to the police station. She was arrested placed in custody and an investigation was launched into the alleged arson. (Renay Sambach)
