Police believes missing man was murdered – issues wanted bulletin

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Blood stains in Kuru Kuru house…
Kaieteur News – Family members of missing man, Answar Stoll, whose home was reportedly found with bloodstains, are now bracing themselves for the worst, as detectives suspect that he was murdered.
They also believe that they know who killed him and have issued a wanted bulletin for the prime suspect yesterday.
According to the bulletin, Leon Waddle, 30, also known as ‘Mack,’ of Fourth Creek, Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke, Linden Highway is wanted for the murder of Answar Stoll also known as “Red Man” of Dadrima Savannah, Kuru Kuru.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Waddel is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 216-0250, 216-0251 216-0252, 216-0253, 216-0254, 265-7383, 261-2760, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, said that police are still to locate Stoll’s body. However, evidence collected so far suggests that he was killed at his home between November 15 and 16, 2020.
Stoll was last seen and heard from on November 15, 2020. After countless unanswered phone calls, family members decided to visit his house days later.
Kaieteur News had reported that they feared he was dead after they found his home ransacked and with bloodstains.
Stoll’s personal belongings including phone, documents, and ID card are also missing, but his house keys were located.
Dec 31, 2020Kaieteur News – Members of the University of Guyana Economic Society were encouraged to take up the sport of golf following a fund raising activity which was held recently at the Nexgen Golf...
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Kaieteur News – Tonight, maybe hundreds of thousands of young Guyanese will frolic through the night till morning.... more
Kaieteur News – If you are serious about having a long career with very little risk of being removed, then you should... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]