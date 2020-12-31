National Blitz Chess C/ship set for today

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation will be hosting its National Blitz Championship today at the Guyana National Stadium from 11:00hrs.

The tournament will be contested in the open and juniors categories and will be played for nine rounds, Swiss system, Fide rated.

Registration fee is $500 while the juniors will be free. Time control is eight minutes + two seconds. Interested Players can contact Rashad on 658-3004 for registration.