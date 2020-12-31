National Blitz Chess C/ship set for today

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation will be hosting its National Blitz Championship today at the Guyana National Stadium from 11:00hrs.
The tournament will be contested in the open and juniors categories and will be played for nine rounds, Swiss system, Fide rated.
Registration fee is $500 while the juniors will be free. Time control is eight minutes + two seconds. Interested Players can contact Rashad on 658-3004 for registration.
