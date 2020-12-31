Meet de man with de golden handshake

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys see a nice Cricket Band at King’s Jewellery wah dem like. Dem wondering when is de next International Men’s Day so that dem gan get big wuk in de government and have de company pay for de band.

When de man at de Harbour Bridge shake yuh hand is a golden handshake you get.

De Habour Bridge is a nice company fuh wuk fuh. If dem giving such expensive present fuh a day wah not many people know about, imagine wah dem gan give for Christmas.

One time, at another company, there was a plump secretary. And de boss had a few words with she one day. He give she some advice.

De next day, she come in with all kinds of jewellery on de body. De boss ask she, “Why are you wearing so much jewellery to work?”

“But you told me to accessorize.”

“Not accessorize,” shouted the boss, “Exercise!”

Dem boys seh gold expensive. When dem boys guh to dem jewellery store is only fuh window-shop.

Dem boys remember de time a lady walk into a jewellery shop and lean over to look at a ring in de showcase.

While bent over, she lets out a ripper of a fart. Shocked, she looks at de clerk who appears not to have noticed.

“Excuse me sir,” she asks, “How much is this ring?”

The clerk walks over, looks her in the eyes and says: “If you farted when you saw it, you’ll mess yourself when you hear the price.”

Talk half and leh me know when de Harbour Bridge gat vacancy!