Magistrate orders mental evaluation for knife-wielding RDC worker

Kaieteur News – The Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) employee, who was on Tuesday arrested for threatening his reputed wife with knives, was yesterday slapped with two charges.

Godwin Allicock, (who was incorrectly named Gladwyn Allicock in a previous report) was yesterday charged with threatening behaviour and possession of offensive weapons (two knives). He made his first court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to both charges. Magistrate Hugh ordered that he undergo a mental evaluation and was remanded until January 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Commander Jairam Ramlakhan informed Kaieteur News that Allicock is presently at the National Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Canje, Berbice.

In addition, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, had also confirmed with this publication that Allicock would be dismissed. “We do not condone such things; that is very serious, so following disciplinary action, he will be dismissed,” he said.

Allicock, whose last known address is Rose Hall Town, was arrested on Tuesday, after he armed himself with knives and threatened his reputed wife in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Police Station.

It was reported by a police source, that the night prior to the incident, Allicock broke into the woman’s home and fell asleep. Upon finding him in the house, she decided to file a report with the police, since they were separated.

According to the police, the woman and suspect works at the RDC, and it was while she was making her way into work that she saw the suspect also entering the compound. She told the police that she immediately left the location and returned to the station, but Allicock reportedly followed her and jumped in the said car with two knives in hand.

The taxi driver assisted the woman by getting her safely to the station after he pulled a cutlass from his car to protect the woman. It was at the station that Allicock, with weapons in hands, rushed up to the woman and began threatening her in the presence of police ranks. The ranks in an attempt to accost him, moved towards him, but he ran out of the station.

The police immediately launched a search and soon after arrested the man. A police source revealed that a bottle containing a poisonous substance and two knives were retrieved from the suspect. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that on one of the knives was marked Tuesday’s date (December 29, 2020).