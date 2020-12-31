Land of Canaan man killed by speeding car

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A Land of Canaan man on Tuesday died after a speeding car collided with him on the Kuru Kururu public road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The victim has been identified as Bheesham Nandram, 32, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara. Nandram was yesterday morning identified by his mother Indira Bangatt, 53, of the same address.
According to police, a 42 year-old man of North Road Bourda, Georgetown, the driver of the motorcar, was placed in custody and is assisting with the investigation.
About 21:00 hours on the Kuru Kururu Public Road, the 42 year-old man was proceeding west along the southern side at a fast rate of speed.
The driver alleged that Nandram suddenly ran from north to south into his path and as a result the front left side of the car collided with the pedestrian, causing him to fall on to the windscreen and then on to the road surface, receiving injuries about his body.
Nandram was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
When Kaieteur News reached out to relatives of the deceased, his father, Kawal Nandram, stated that after they found out about the accident, they went to the accident scene where they saw one side of the deceased’s footwear. “We went up to the station and when we pass back the boots was gone…in the morning [Wednesday] we went to the hospital and identified the body,” the man added.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
