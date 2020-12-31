Exxon Mobil and Tiger Rentals are the latest corporate entities to support

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football…

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Communications Manager of Exxon Mobil, Nicholas Yearwood and General Manger of Tiger Rentals, Shane Singh presented sponsorship cheques to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde.

Yearwood and Singh both expressed gratitude for being a part of the supporting cast for the two-day, four-team Bounce Back Football tournament which kicked off on Tuesday and concludes tomorrow at the National Stadium.

The pair also stated that they look forward to building a stronger partnership with football and the sports fraternity in the New Year.

Forde thanked Yearwood and Singh on behalf of the respective companies and used the occasion to underscore the safety of players competing in the tournament.

“It is also important for me to use this occasion to state that the Bounce Back football event is being organised and managed in the strictest possible compliance with the conditions that was outlined by the Covid-19 Task Force. We can assure the players and the parents of the players that this event is being managed responsibly and we are not putting anyone at risk.”

Forde added that he would be happy to share with anyone the protocols that the GFF has developed with UEFA and how that is informing the decisions that the Federation is taking to manage the tourney.

All players were tested for Covid-19 prior to the event which is a collaborative effort involving the GFF, Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The final of the tournament between Linden All Stars and GT All Stars is set for tomorrow, New Year’s Night from 18:00hrs at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence where the action would be carried live via NCN Ch. 11, Enetworks and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Facebook page.