Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dunae Trading hands over prizes to winners in ‘Tidy Up and Win Promotion’

Dec 31, 2020 News

Winner of the microwave, Trevor Moore

Winner of the Smart television, Nalanie Sookra

Winner of the washing machine, Sharon Low-a-Chee.

Kaieteur News – Dunae Trading, the local distributor of the Tidy Up detergent line, held a handing over ceremony on Monday for its grand prizewinners in the ‘Tidy Up and Win Promotion.’ The promotion, which ran from November 16 to December 21, saw each customer gaining entry via a coupon once they spent $1,500 or more at any of the “Tidy Up” locations throughout the country.
After amassing almost 5,000 coupons during that period, three Grand Prize winners were selected.
A washing machine was won by Sharon Low-a-Chee, a Smart television was won by Nalanie Sookra and a microwave was won by Trevor Moore. There were also 20 consolation prizes awarded to persons across Guyana.
The company’s Marketing Manager, Loreann Baptiste, said, “the support from customers was overwhelming during this difficult year” and acknowledged that the success of the promotion could not have been possible without them. She also reminded everyone that “once you refill with Tidy Up you are a winner.”

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

UG Economic Society encouraged by GGA/Nexgen GA

UG Economic Society encouraged by GGA/Nexgen GA

Dec 31, 2020

Kaieteur News – Members of the University of Guyana Economic Society were encouraged to take up the sport of golf following a fund raising activity which was held recently at the Nexgen Golf...
Read More
National Blitz Chess C/ship set for today

National Blitz Chess C/ship set for today

Dec 31, 2020

Exxon Mobil and Tiger Rentals are the latest corporate entities to support

Exxon Mobil and Tiger Rentals are the latest...

Dec 31, 2020

Badminton Association launches Air Badminton programme

Badminton Association launches Air Badminton...

Dec 31, 2020

Pandemic and Jaguars title loss were the lows of 2020 for Guyana’s cricket

Pandemic and Jaguars title loss were the lows of...

Dec 31, 2020

A year of shutdown and networking along with personal and national triumphs

A year of shutdown and networking along with...

Dec 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]