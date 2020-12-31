Dunae Trading hands over prizes to winners in ‘Tidy Up and Win Promotion’

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Dunae Trading, the local distributor of the Tidy Up detergent line, held a handing over ceremony on Monday for its grand prizewinners in the ‘Tidy Up and Win Promotion.’ The promotion, which ran from November 16 to December 21, saw each customer gaining entry via a coupon once they spent $1,500 or more at any of the “Tidy Up” locations throughout the country.
After amassing almost 5,000 coupons during that period, three Grand Prize winners were selected.
A washing machine was won by Sharon Low-a-Chee, a Smart television was won by Nalanie Sookra and a microwave was won by Trevor Moore. There were also 20 consolation prizes awarded to persons across Guyana.
The company’s Marketing Manager, Loreann Baptiste, said, “the support from customers was overwhelming during this difficult year” and acknowledged that the success of the promotion could not have been possible without them. She also reminded everyone that “once you refill with Tidy Up you are a winner.”
