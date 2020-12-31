Cop in custody after robbing sleeping man

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Delroy Chapman, a 25-year-old police Constable, is now in custody after he allegedly robbed a man of his valuables. The incident, according to reports, occurred at Crane, West Coast Demerara, while the victim, 25-year-old Leroy De Santos, was asleep in the policeman’s car.
Based on information received, De Santos, a barber of Ocean View Uitvlugt, was robbed sometime around 20:00hrs on Tuesday.
Reports are that on the day of the incident at around 18:15hrs, the police constable, who is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit of Blue Berry Hill, Linden, and the victim, were in the company of others, imbibing alcohol at Parika.
Sometime later, De Santos left with the suspect in motor car HB 3949 for Uitvlugt. However, De Santos ended up falling asleep on the way. Upon reaching Crane, the suspect turned on to the Crane Old Road and stopped his car where he reportedly pulled off De Santos chain from his neck. De Santos reportedly told police that he was awaken by what was taking place and managed to pull back part of the chain. He further reported that when he exited the car, the suspect sped off but lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench. After making checks, the man discovered that his wallet, with $50,000 inside, was missing. After a report was made, the suspect was contacted and told of the allegations to which he denied any involvement. He was later arrested and taken into custody at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. (Alliyah Allicock)
An investigation is ongoing.
