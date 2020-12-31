Beepats to build Marriott Four Point Sheraton hotel and resort near CJIA

Kaieteur News – Beepats Distributing Company yesterday announced that it would be entering the hotel industry with the intent of establishing a Marriott Four Point Sheraton Airport hotel and resort in close proximity to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

In a press release, the company explained that Dennis Beepat, head of the Beepats Marketing and Distribution company, had purchased a huge tract of land in the proximity to the CJIA with hopes that one day his children or grandchildren would be the beneficiaries of a large-scale project in the future.

With the advent of Guyana’s new oil industry and the promising expansion of the tourism industry that dream is coming to reality.

The Beepats are aiming to utilize more than 100 acres of land to develop an airport hotel and resort.

The company was said to have partnered with Arthur Warren Consultants, who have secured their Letter of Intent (LOI) from Marriott’s Four Point Sheraton among a few other four star rated hotels for this project.

It said that the resort is earmarked to have an official water amusement park accompanied by a wide range of other attractions including ATV trails, bicycle trails, zip lining and a lazy river.

Additionally, the Beepats also plan to create a blue water white sand lagoon on the property developed by a United States firm. The airport hotel amenities will be similar to that of all four star hotels with pool, gym, conference centre, restaurant, et al, catering to accommodate business personnel, airline crews and staff, diplomats and other travellers.

“The vision will allow the hotel to cater for the potential influx of visitors, while providing a vacation destination for all Guyanese, Caribbean and foreign visitors to enjoy,” the release outlined. It added that the airport hotel and resort would be able to be a hub for eco tourism where visitors can launch visits to all of Guyana’s interior locations.

Jonathan Beepat, who is set to be spearheading the Beepats’ hotel expansion project, stated, “We were very pleased and applaud the government’s efforts in being transparent to issue the RFP for Hotel Projects for all Guyanese entrepreneurial minds to have this opportunity. We decided to take advantage of the vision, which our father, Dennis, had begun in the acquiring of land in the Timehri area many years ago. While we will be new to the hotel industry, we know and understand Guyana as we have been rooted here for generations and are accustomed to its business climate.”

“We will not be reinventing the wheel, but rather utilizing our resource pool of partners in their respective fields that have the experience and knowledge of establishing and managing international branded hotels, resorts, and amusement parks around the world. It will be a multi-million dollar project and we believe that we too can add value to the landscape for Guyanese and foreigners alike to enjoy in our beautiful country. We wanted to focus on providing value for our fellow citizens and thus why we decided to create a resort with the many amenities such as the lazy river, water park, blue lagoon, et al so that Guyanese may have an international destination experience right in their own backyard.”