Bandits hijack taxi, drive away with passenger

Kaieteur News – Armed bandits on Tuesday robbed a taxi driver of his white Toyota Premio car and drove away with his passenger.

The taxi driver, Kevin Hope, 34, was robbed around 20:30 hrs. at Good Success, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, Hope was hired to pick up a male passenger from a hotel in Georgetown to head to Good Success.

He reportedly picked up the passenger around 20:00 hrs.

Half of an hour later, when he arrived at the location, Hope said that two men, one armed with a handgun, approached his car.

The armed man reportedly dealt Hope a blow to the head with the gun and then discharged a round in the air before ordering him to step out of the car.

Scared for his life, Hope said that he complied and the bandits entered the car and drove off with the passenger still inside.

During the ordeal, the taxi driver said that he also lost his cell phone worth some $48,000 and $2,000 cash. (Shervin Belgrave)