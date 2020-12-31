Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

ANSA McAL donates 100 tablets to Education Ministry

Dec 31, 2020 News

From left: Managing Director of ANSA McAL, Troy Cadogan; member of ANSA McAL Foundation, Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, and Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

Kaieteur News – The ANSA McAL Foundation yesterday donated 100 electronic tablets to the Ministry of Education.
The tablets were purchased with funds raised from the ‘ONE YARD’ virtual benefit concert, which aired on October 30, 2020, ANSA McAL disclosed yesterday.
The concert, which was powered by the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, showcased some of the best talents in the region and had the very important objective of facilitating access to remote learning for children throughout the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Managing Director of ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Troy Cadogan, said that the company is “elated” to help Guyana’s young people with their learning.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, said that the donation was a timely one and that the Ministry aims to start distributing tablets in the hinterland areas.
ANSA McAL Foundation member, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, was also present and shared similar sentiments regarding developing Guyana’s youth with the best possible tools to aid their learning during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, over the next few weeks, the tablets will be distributed to various schools around Guyana.

