ANSA McAL donates 100 tablets to Education Ministry

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The ANSA McAL Foundation yesterday donated 100 electronic tablets to the Ministry of Education.
The tablets were purchased with funds raised from the ‘ONE YARD’ virtual benefit concert, which aired on October 30, 2020, ANSA McAL disclosed yesterday.
The concert, which was powered by the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, showcased some of the best talents in the region and had the very important objective of facilitating access to remote learning for children throughout the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Managing Director of ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Troy Cadogan, said that the company is “elated” to help Guyana’s young people with their learning.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, said that the donation was a timely one and that the Ministry aims to start distributing tablets in the hinterland areas.
ANSA McAL Foundation member, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, was also present and shared similar sentiments regarding developing Guyana’s youth with the best possible tools to aid their learning during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, over the next few weeks, the tablets will be distributed to various schools around Guyana.
Dec 31, 2020Kaieteur News – Members of the University of Guyana Economic Society were encouraged to take up the sport of golf following a fund raising activity which was held recently at the Nexgen Golf...
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Kaieteur News – Tonight, maybe hundreds of thousands of young Guyanese will frolic through the night till morning.... more
Kaieteur News – If you are serious about having a long career with very little risk of being removed, then you should... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]