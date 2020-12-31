Albouystown man committed to stand trial

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, more than a year after Malcolm Cully, 28, a water vendor of Cooper Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was charged for the 2014 murder of business woman, Sumintra Dinool, he committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence.

Cully was initially charged with Shaheed Alli, 30, of Albouystown on April 2, 2019 in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that Cully and Alli between June 14, 2014 and June 15, 2014 at Barr Street, Albouystown murdered Dinool in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

However, days after the two men were remanded to the Lusignan Prison for murder, Alli was killed after a brutal attack at the prison.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder was being conducted by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. On Tuesday, the Magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Cully for him to stand trial in the High Court.

As such, Cully was committed to stand trial before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Kaieteur News had reported that Dinool, 65, lived with her son and on June 15, 2014 her motionless body was discovered tied to a bed in her home.

According to reports, the deceased son was out all night when the incident took place.

Upon his return he allegedly opened the front door with his keys but did not notice anything amiss until he went into his room and found it ransacked. He decided to check on his mother and found her dead with her hands bound and her mouth gagged.

Robbery appeared to be the motive since electronic equipment, including a flat-screen television set and other items, appeared to be missing. However, some money was reportedly found in the slain woman’s bedroom.

In 2018, Cully was freed of an attempted murder charge.