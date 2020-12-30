Turf war gunplay leaves ‘Pretty Boy’ injured

Kaieteur News – A suspected gunplay over the selling of ganja on someone else’s turf has left Edward ‘Pretty Boy’ Skeete, 32, a shop owner of 309 Independence Boulevard, nursing two gunshot wounds.

Kaieteur News understands that the shooting incident occurred Monday morning at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

This publication was told that Skeete and a number of other men were involved in the shooting that lasted for about 15 minutes. It was reported that the gunplay was due to a dispute of ganja being sold on another person’s territory or block.

An argument ensued, and moments later gunshots were heard coming from the area. A woman stated that other persons who were involved in an ongoing feud joined in, and the group of men started shooting at each other.

It was during the gunplay that Skeete was shot twice.

Skeete was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital and the police were called in. However, when this publication contacted Divisional Commander, Simon McBean, he stated that there is no information on the incident at this time and that Skeete is uncooperative.

Kaieteur News was told that no other person was transported to the hospital, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Skeete is no stranger to the law enforcement. On August 2 last, a shooting incident at ‘Magic City,’ a club located in Garnett Street, Kitty, had left a taxi driver, Raymond Lindo, 21, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), dead. Skeete was also left in a critical condition and three other persons were injured.

Kaieteur News had reported that at least 50 persons attended an emancipation party held at the club. During the celebrations, a fight reportedly broke out between Skeete and another man.

Shots were fired during the altercation, which saw many of the patrons hurrying to exit the building.

Skeete along with Lindo and three others were hit and fell to the ground outside the club.

Police ranks and paramedics arrived shortly after, and found Lindo unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Skeete and the others were rushed to GPHC for immediate medical attention.

In February, Skeete appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after he was slapped with two charges – assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The Magistrate had placed Skeete on $20,000 bail for both charges.

Back in 2018, Skeete and another man were freed of murder by Justice Navindra Singh, who ruled that insufficient evidence was presented by the state for the killing of Ryan Clementson, who was gunned down at Turning Point, Tucville, Georgetown, on July 24, 2015.