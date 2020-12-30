RHTYSC, MS completes largest ever Christmas Outreach Programme

– Christmas Village described as smashing success

Kaieteur News – The 30th annual Christmas Outreach Programme of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS which concluded on Boxing Day has been described as the largest of its kind for the club. The Programme’s, which started on the first of September, main objective was to make a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. The sixth annual Rose Hall Town Christmas Village was hosted from the 22nd to 24th of December in the compound of the Rose Hall Primary School and was described by the Management of the club as a smashing success.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that every member of the Club’s management and ten cricket teams worked beyond the call of duty to make the events a success. The ten teams were responsible for the outreach programme.

The teams achieved all of their objectives with the distributions of one thousand food hampers, five thousand Christmas toys, five hundred special Christmas packages, three hundred Christmas breakfasts, while schoolbags, footwear, clothing and educational materials were shared out as well. Foster expressed satisfaction at the overall success of the programme which was well supported by local and overseas based friends of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation. The teams supported a wide range of churches, NGO’s and cricket clubs with donations of special Christmas gifts, toys, educational materials and food hampers.

Among the churches who benefitted were the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, St. Agnes Anglican Church, Rose Hall Town Wesleyan Church, Maranatha Faith Ministries, RHT Kali Temple, Deeper Life Assembly, Elohim Adventist, Living Water Assembly, while the Blairmont, Achievers, Paradise, Rose Hall Canje, Edinburgh, Port Mourant, Whim, Albion, Tucber Park and Bush Lot Rising Star cricket clubs were among 25 clubs to receive food hampers.

Non- Governmental Organisation that also benefitted included Dream for Kids, Little Angel Feeding Programme, while the Berbice Police Force B Division, Williamsburg Health Centre, Port Mourant Hospital, Alpha Children Home, Canaan Orphanage, Camal Children Home, Berbice River Cricket Association also received donations. The St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church received a financial contribution along with food hampers and toys, while club members also received a Christmas breakfast and a special Christmas package.

The ten teams also co-sponsored a female football tournament on the East Bank of Demerara and donated Christmas gifts to the St. Agnes Anglican Church. All members of the club received a food hamper, while several players received cricket gears to assist in their development. The teams also fulfilled the wishes of dozens of less fortunate kids, who specially requested toys and also made special donations to the children of the No65 Squatting area.

Meanwhile, hundreds of families visited the sixth annual Christmas Village and enjoyed a once in a lifetime experience. The village was held under very Strict Covid-19 guidelines and received permission from the National COVID-19 Task Force. The main attraction at the 2020 Christmas Village included the Navity Scene, 20 Feet Christmas Tree, Christmas Chimney, Christmas Star, Children Toy Houses, The Nero’s Sisters Children Home, Family Bridge, numerous inflatable Christmas Characters and Children Games.

The teams handed out holiday bags and educational materials to children on the first two nights of the village, which over the last six years, has developed into Berbice’s most popular Christmas event.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed gratitude to the numerous individuals and companies who supported the Outreach Programme and Christmas Village. They include KSM Investment, Ministry of Natural Resources, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Namilco, DDL, Panthera’s Solutions, De Sinco Trading, Bounty Farm Ltd, Office of the Prime Minister, Toucan Industries, GNNL, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Dr. Puran Singh, HA Snacks, The Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Andana Homes, Lomenzao Johnny family among others. Among the cricketers of the RHTYSC, MS are Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Kevin Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Erva Giddings, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Jonathan Rampersaud and Delbert Hicks.