Region 6 officer threatens wife with knives in front of police

– accused of breaking into home of estranged wife, falling asleep

Kaieteur News – The Sport Officer attached to the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six (East Berbice) is presently in police custody after he armed himself with knives and threatened his reputed wife… in the presence of the police.

Gladwyn Allicock, whose last known address is Rose Hall Town, was arrested yesterday after he armed himself with knives and threatened his reputed wife, in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Police Station.

Kaieteur News was informed that Allicock threatened the woman outside the gates of the police station.

Police sources said that the night prior to the incident, Allicock broke into the woman’s home and fell asleep. She decided to file a report with the police since they separated.

According to the police, the woman and suspect both work at the RDC.

Later that day, it was while she was making her way into work that she saw the suspect also entering the compound. She told the police that she immediately left the location and returned to the station but Allicock reportedly followed her.

He jumped into her taxi with two knives in hand.

It was the taxi driver who assisted the woman by getting her safely to the station.

The taxi driver used a cutlass from his car to protect the woman.

It was at the station that Allicock then rushed up to the woman and began threatening her… in the presence of the police. He had the knives in his hands.

Ranks attempted to arrest him but he evaded them and escaped.

The police immediately launched a search and soon after arrested him.

A police source revealed that a bottle containing poisonous substance and two knives were retrieved from the suspect.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that on one of the knives, yesterday’s date was stamped on it.

He is currently under watch by ranks since he has threatened to commit suicide while in custody. Allicock will appear at the Reliance Magistrate Court today to face a charge of threatening behaviour.