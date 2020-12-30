Prison Service explains why 65 inmates released early

Latest update December 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service has responded to the social media comments that were made about the special remission that was granted for 65 former inmates to be released.
According to a press release, there are attempts on social media that are being made by persons to “deliberately misconstrue and to cast aspersion on the act of the Special Remissions granted by the Prison Service.”
The release stated that the Prison Service granted the special remission under the Prison Act Chapter 11:01, the Laws of Guyana, to inmates who earn the remission based on the time served, good behaviour and rehabilitation.
According to the release, many of the former inmates who were granted the remission had below three months of their sentencing to serve.
Those granted remission include 51 for minor offences, nine for serious offences and five for major offences.
The Prison Service posited that the inmates were selected based on the time served in prison and are considered to not be of a risk to society. The Prison Service also stated that the remission was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
