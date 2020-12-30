Politicians’ gan knack glass tomorrow night

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know weh dem political big wigs gan be celebrating New Year’s Eve. De COVID mek all dem Old Year’s Night party get cancelled. But Dem Boys remember when some of dem big ones from de Pee Pee Pee used to track dem favourite watering hole on Main Street and knack glass with some of dem Hap-New boys. Dem boys gat a sneaking suspicion dat dem does still meet up and knack glass just like how Cheddi and Burnham used to meet up at de Seawall and gaff while dem supporters fighting each other.

Is suh we stupid! We does deh at each other’s throats while dem political leaders does be knacking glass and being nice to one another. Would it not be nice if Soulja Bai and Irfaan ketch up fuh a nice lil gaff somewhere between State House and Pearl. Dat would make plenty people feel nice, except dat Soulja Bai might want walk with Lil Joe and Irfaan gan be looking over he shoulder fuh see weh Bharrat deh.

Old Year’s Night is a time fuh fuhget old grouses and to move on. Is time Guyana move forward and everybody live in love and unity.

Dem boys remember de last Old Year’s Night event dem went to at a popular watering hole. Almost everyone tun up with dem wife that night – which was not usual. One of de women announce dat at de stroke of midnight, she wanted every husband to be standing next to de one person who made his life worth living.

As de clock struck, de bartender was almost crushed to death.

Talk half and whatever you do tomorrow night pray for peace.