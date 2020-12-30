Killer gets 23 years for murder of US citizen for insurance

Kaieteur News – A man who pleaded guilty to being part of a plot that ambushed and brutally murder a United States-based Guyanese citizen back in 2012, has been jailed for 23 years.

Jailed was Pooran Jaundoo, 30, of Lot 57 New Housing Scheme, Belvedere Settlement, Berbice; Second Street, Overwinning, Greater New Amsterdam and Lot 31 Section ‘B’, Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

He was accused of murdering Abdool Shakeel Majid, a former New York taxi driver, on April 26, 2012 at Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, Berbice.

He appeared virtually before Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Berbice High Court.

The State’s case was prosecuted by attorney-at-law, Abigail Gibbs.

State-appointed attorney, Sasha Roberts represented the accused.

Two women, including Majid’s wife, Hemwattie Abdulla called ‘Anita Nazeema Khan’ formerly of Albion, Corentyne, and of Ozone Park, New York, USA, and her accomplice, Surojinie Permaul of Belvedere New Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice, were earlier sentenced to death for the crime.

The virtual hearing was held in the Berbice High Court on Tuesday.The Probation Report was read by Probation and Social Service Officer, Judith Vankeric.

The accused was nabbed in neighbouring Suriname in 2016 by the authorities there.He was being grilled for a number of crimes, which he committed in the neighbouring country when he confessed to the authorities that he was wanted in Guyana for murder.

Before passing sentence, Justice Reynolds told the accused that he cannot understand his refusal to accept what he did and not being remorseful.

The judge said that the crime was as gruesome and brutal as it could get. Justice Reynolds stated that for such a crime, the sentence is life in prison.

He started from 35 years and deducted five years for the accused early plea; five years for time spent and a further two for other mitigating circumstances.

Majid’s body was found with its scalp missing and other injuries at the Number 56 Village, Corentyne foreshore.

The remains were only identified on May 16, 2012, when an alarmed brother visited Guyana after becoming suspicious of the wife’s behaviour.

Majid had reportedly taken out a million dollar insurance policy (over $200M) in the United States in March 2011. He had also been awarded a hefty settlement after being injured in an accident.

Prosecutor Gibbs told the court that Jaundoo was procured by his mother-in-law Permaul on the request of Abdulla to rob the decease.

He was promised $100,000. He received US$3,000, which he deposited in an account at the New Building Society.

It was reported that around 07:40hrs on April 27, 2012, the body of a man was found with his scalp missing and other injuries to his body on the Number 56 Village, Corentyne foreshore.

The remains were identified on May 16 by the brother.

After coming to Guyana, he disappeared. His relatives did not hear from him again and during the interim, the wife returned to the United States.

The brother, in the meanwhile, had made a missing person report and had informed the NYPD. He was advised to visit Guyana and make a report to the Eve Leary Police Station.

Police was able to crack the case after the woman, who had returned to the United States after the man went missing, came back to Guyana and reported to the New Amsterdam Police Station to identify her slain husband’s remains.

The sentencing of Jaundoo would bring an end to a brutal case that riveted Guyana.