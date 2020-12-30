Latest update December 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

House Speaker tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Dec 30, 2020 News

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir

Kaieteur News – Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, and three other members of his family are in isolation after they were tested positive for COVID. This is the second time that the Speaker is in lockdown.
Back in September, the Speaker had announced that he had tested positive. He had therefore conducted the sittings virtually until he was cleared to return to the House after isolation for several days.
This time around, Kaieteur News understands that Nadir started experiencing symptoms including a headache, mild fever and the loss of taste and decided to stay away from Parliament out of an abundance of caution.
Tests were subsequently conducted on the Speaker and his family members and it proved positive for him and three of them.
Kaieteur News understands that Nadir and his family members remain in isolation.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Health announced that they recorded three new COVID-19 cases. Regions One, Three and 10 each recorded one new case.
In addition, the Ministry reported that there are seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit; 348 in home isolation and five in institutional isolation.
There are also 17 persons in institutional quarantine.
According to the daily COVID-19 dashboard, 45 persons have also recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 5,777.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF, K and S, MCYS Bounce Back Football Classic…Benjamin double propels Linden All Star; Mc Arthur brace sends GT All Star through

GFF, K and S, MCYS Bounce Back Football Classic…Benjamin double...

Dec 30, 2020

Kaieteur News- By Zaheer Mohamed Linden All Star and Georgetown All Star have secured their places in the final of the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif and Shanghai and Ministry of Culture Youth and...
Read More
Romario Shepherd sponsors Under-13 tournament for BCB

Romario Shepherd sponsors Under-13 tournament for...

Dec 30, 2020

RHTYSC, MS completes largest ever Christmas Outreach Programme

RHTYSC, MS completes largest ever Christmas...

Dec 30, 2020

Fitness Assessment & Practice matches set by CGI

Fitness Assessment & Practice matches set by...

Dec 30, 2020

Competitive football is back and long standing benefactor, Mohamed’s Enterprises, is thrilled

Competitive football is back and long standing...

Dec 30, 2020

Brain Ramphal Awards Programme BCB President calls on executives to rededicate themselves

Brain Ramphal Awards Programme BCB President...

Dec 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]