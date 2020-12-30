House Speaker tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Kaieteur News – Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, and three other members of his family are in isolation after they were tested positive for COVID. This is the second time that the Speaker is in lockdown.

Back in September, the Speaker had announced that he had tested positive. He had therefore conducted the sittings virtually until he was cleared to return to the House after isolation for several days.

This time around, Kaieteur News understands that Nadir started experiencing symptoms including a headache, mild fever and the loss of taste and decided to stay away from Parliament out of an abundance of caution.

Tests were subsequently conducted on the Speaker and his family members and it proved positive for him and three of them.

Kaieteur News understands that Nadir and his family members remain in isolation.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health announced that they recorded three new COVID-19 cases. Regions One, Three and 10 each recorded one new case.

In addition, the Ministry reported that there are seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit; 348 in home isolation and five in institutional isolation.

There are also 17 persons in institutional quarantine.

According to the daily COVID-19 dashboard, 45 persons have also recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 5,777.