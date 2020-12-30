Guyana to spend US$2M on one helicopter, maintenance and training

– Finance Minister

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Monday approved $413M in supplementary funding for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

According to the Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, the sum caters for the maintenance of the King Air 350 Beechcraft, to increase aerial operational capacity, the training of four engineers, and for the purchase of one Bell heavy-lift helicopter.

The Finance Minister explained that acquiring and engaging these two critical pieces of equipment were important to strengthening the operational capacity of the GDF. He said provisions were made for training of both engineers and pilots for the Beechcraft.

“Both engineering and pilot training are specific to aircraft type and so what we are providing here is specific training to the aircraft type. This is not training as is done by the Public Service Ministry… this is specific training for the aircraft type,” Singh said to the National Assembly.

Singh had further explained that the engineers were identified by the leadership of the Air Corps. The training will be done overseas and will focus on the maintenance and operation of the aircraft.

Previously, Kaieteur News had reported that United States’ State Department had made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Guyana of Bell 412EPi and 429 Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of not more than US$50M.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale in November. A senior government official in Guyana, close to the army, had confirmed that the Government is “exploring” the possible purchase of four Bells to boost the security capacity of the country.”

“The Government of Guyana had requested to buy two (2) Bell 412EPi Light Utility Helicopters with customer-unique modifications; two (2) Bell 429 Light Utility Helicopters with customer-unique modifications; two (2) WESCAM MX-10 cameras; mission equipment; contractor-provided pilot and maintainer training; particular ground support equipment; spares; publications; integrated product support; technical assistance; transportation; Repair and Return; and other related elements of logistics and program support,” the US entity had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, $6.525 million to purchase 15 motorcycles for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was approved on Monday. The motorcycles were sourced to boost the force’s response to the upsurge in armed robberies during the festive season.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, had explained that the Honda motorcycles were distributed between the traffic and general patrol of the GPF in Region Four; Central Georgetown, East Bank and East Cast Demerara.

In response to a question posed by Opposition Member of Parliament, Shurwayne Holder, about the sudden need to purchase the vehicles, Minister Benn said the motorcycles within the force were in a dilapidated state.

“It is a specific request from the Guyana Police Force and we are responding to that request,” he had explained. The procurement of the motorcycles would help to advance the Government’s mission to provide the force with the necessary equipment to ensure the nation’s safety.