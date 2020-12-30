GFF, K and S, MCYS Bounce Back Football Classic…Benjamin double propels Linden All Star; Mc Arthur brace sends GT All Star through

Kaieteur News-

By Zaheer Mohamed

Linden All Star and Georgetown All Star have secured their places in the final of the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif and Shanghai and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS) Bounce Back football classic following victories in their respective matches last night last at the Guyana National Stadium.

Linden All Star defeated East Coast All Star 4-2, while Georgetown All Star beat West Side All Star 3-2 as football made an exciting return following a hiatus of some nine months.

East Coast All Star started off in an attacking mode and dominated the opening exchanges but they were denied on several occasions by Linden All Star’s defence.

As East Coast All Star continued to attack, Linden All Star back four withstood their threat; Omari Glasgow saw a decent effort turned away after working his way into the box before his team mate Sharmar Scott hit the cross bar from just outside the area. Abumuchi Benjamin had a wonderful chance to put Linden All Star ahead but sent his shot wide with only goalkeeper Shawn Adonis to beat from inside the 18 yard box. Glasgow wasted a similar opportunity moments later as the game gathered momentum. However, it was the boys from the mining town who went ahead in the 34th minute when Curtez Kellman fired home from the right side of the box, beating an advancing Adonis.

Shortly after, Glasgow had a shot saved from inside the box before Linden All Stars stretched their advantage in the 41st minute. Benjamin collected a pass from Pernell Schultz and worked his way inside the area before smartly tapping home as Linden All Stars went the break with a 2-0 lead.

Linden All Stars increased their pace and could have gone further ahead just minutes into the second half, but Denzil Fordyce sent his shot wide with only the goalie to beat, while Kellman was denied from close range.

East Coast All Stars drew one back when Glasgow found the back of the net from inside the box following a buildup in the 52nd minute.

Jermaine Junior netted Linden All Stars’ third in the 53rd minute after he collected a pass from Schultz on the right side of the box. Benjamin netted his second four minutes later following a pass from Denzil Fordyce from inside the area.

East Coast won a penalty and Jamar Harrigan made no mistake from the spot as the contest ended 4-2 in favour of the boys from the Mining Town.

Georgetown All Star took an early lead when Nicholas McArthur slotted home in the 2nd minute after receiving a pass from the left side of the box. West Side All Stars’ Trayon Bobb wasted a decent chance to draw his team level, but sent his shot wide moments later.

Kelsey Benjamin had a close range shot saved before Quessey Alleyne of West Side All Star saw his penalty kept out by Alex Murray.

Georgetown All Star were awarded a penalty after Nicholas McArthur was brought down just on the edge of the area, but Ryan Hackett’s shot was well saved.

West Side drew level when Sheldon Holder slotted home following a floated ball from the left side of the area in the 45th minute.

West Side All Star went ahead in the 58th minute when Bobb found the back of the net from the inside the area before Georgetown All Star equalized in the 64th minute as McArthur netted his second.

Daniel Wilson handed Georgetown All Star the lead in the 81st minute as he sent his free kick in the back of the net from the left side of the area.

The final will be played on Friday at 18:00hrs at the same venue and will be broadcast live on several social and other media platforms including NCN Television and ENetworks.