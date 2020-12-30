Former Anglican priest was stabbed in heart

– PM reveals

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination conducted on the body of 52-year-old George Chuck-A-Sang, former Anglican Priest, has revealed that he died as a result of perforation of the heart, due to two stab wounds.

The autopsy was done last Wednesday by the Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.

The body was then handed over to the relatives for burial.

On Monday, December 21, Chuck-A-Sang’s partially decomposed body was discovered with multiple stab wounds at around 15:00 hrs. in his two-storey concrete home, located on Vlissengen Road, Lodge.

The house adjoins the St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, and is located in the same compound.

Reports are that Chuck-A-Sang’s daughter, well-known activist, Renata Chuck-A-Sang, reportedly told investigators that she last spoke to her dad via telephone on Friday around 08:00 hrs.

On Monday morning, she decided to check up on him again by calling him via Whatsapp, but his phone rang out. Later that day, she decided to check his residence, and called out for him but got no answer. She grew worried and decided to visit the home of the current priest, Monsell Alves, who resided in North East La Penitence.

Police report further stated that the daughter and the priest went back to Chuck-A-Sang’s home and made the gruesome discovery. Chuck-A-Sang’s body was found in the upper flat of his home. He was clad in his brief. Reports are that the former priest’s forehead was also swollen. No one has been arrested since the matter was reported, with investigations still continuing.