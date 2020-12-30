Cuban man confesses to killing woman and her daughter

Kaieteur News – Intensely grilled by detectives, Cuban national, Yoel Rodríguez Barrientos, has admitted to the gruesome murder of his girlfriend and her daughter, on Christmas night.

The bloodied bodies of Tara Krishnaran, 34, a well-known sales girl and her daughter, Larissa Singh, 11, were found on Boxing Day inside their Princess Street, Lodge home.

Their bodies were discovered by Barrientos father-in-law, Yomona Krishnaran, 67, who was reportedly asleep in the same house during the time when they were murdered.

Barrientos reportedly told detectives that he murdered the victims on Christmas night during an altercation.

He allegedly used a hammer to bludgeon Krishnaran to death.

Looking on in horror was her daughter. Kaieteur News was told that Barrientos claimed that he attacked and killed her too because he was fearful that she would testify against him.

Based on evidence obtained by police, Barrientos used a knife to slit the girl’s throat.

Investigators have been able to recover both murder weapons, which he used kill them that night.

Initial investigation had also revealed that blood was seen on the girl’s privates.

Confirming Barrientos confession with Kaieteur News yesterday, Region 4 Commander Simon McBean said that an autopsy was conducted on their bodies but it was inconclusive as to whether Singh might have been raped prior to her murder.

The autopsy did confirm, however, that Krishnaran died of blunt trauma to the head while daughter died of both blunt trauma to the head and an incise wound to the neck.

He added that police are now awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) advice to charge Barrientos for the heinous crime.

Barrientos had gotten into an argument and fight with Krishnaran around 17:30hrs on Christmas Day.

The father-in-law, Yomona Krishnaran, saw them fighting but paid no attention and went to bed. He told police that it was a norm for them to fight.

The following day when he awoke and realised that he was locked inside house, he decided to check on them and made the gruesome discovery.

The crime has sparked outrage not only among Guyanese but among the Cuban community in Guyana who fear a backlash.