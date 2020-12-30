Boy, 9, hospitalised after struck by speeding car

Latest update December 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara is now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being struck down by a speeding car on Canal #1 Access Road.
According to reports, the accident occurred at around 16:00hrs on Monday.
While the police did not release a name, the driver was said to be a 38-year-old male of Gap Road, La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara.
Based on information received, the motorcar was traveling east along the northern side of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, while the pedestrian was standing along the northern side of the road.
The driver reportedly told police that while in process of passing the child – the child suddenly stepped forward to cross the road and ended up being hit by the left side front fender and wing mirror of the car.
As a result of the collision, the child fell onto the northern edge of the road some distance away from where he stood. The nine-year-old was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who then referred him to the GPHC for further medical attention.
The child was admitted as a patient suffering a fractured right arm. His condition is listed as stable.
Two breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver, which he passed but he is in custody assisting with the investigations.
