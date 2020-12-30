Boat captain involved in ATV accident dies

Latest update December 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The boat captain who was involved in the ATV motorcycle accident on Christmas Day along the Floor Access Road, Port Kaituma, North West District, died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
The victim has been identified as Clarence Williams, 53, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, North West District.
According to a police report, on the day of the accident around 14:07hrs, Williams was riding an ATV motorcycle, which was traveling north along the western side of the road at a fast rate.
While negotiating a right turn, Williams reportedly lost control and toppled over. He was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was examined by a doctor.
The injured man was later transferred to the GPHC for further medical attention.
About 18:50hrs on Monday, Williams succumbed to his injuries.
