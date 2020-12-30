Latest update December 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

300 applicants receive house lots in Berbice

Dec 30, 2020 News

Part of crowd yesterday awaiting their house lots.

Kaieteur News – Some 300 persons, who were waiting years for their house lot allocations, were yesterday able to breathe a sigh of relief.
They were finally granted house lots under the ‘Dream Realized’ housing drive, held at UG Tain Campus, Berbice.
Attending were the Minster of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues; Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain and CEO of Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwin Greaves.
Minister Croal, during his brief remarks to the hundreds seated stated that yesterday was the “final round” of house lots being distributed and “these are persons who have been waiting a while in the system.”
House lots were allocated in the areas of No. 75 Village, No. 79 Village, Williamsburg/Hampshire and Ordinance/Fortlands.
Many of the persons who received their house lots yesterday were among those who have been waiting for 10 years, a number of them even longer.
Both Ministers committed to providing over 50,000 house lots within five years.
Minister Croal said: “We are well on the way to meeting our final task to deliver over 50,000 house lots within the next five years.”

