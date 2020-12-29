The Charandass incident: Where are the moral standards?

Kaieteur News – I have known Charandass Persaud a long time now; over 30 years. He is a personal friend; so close we are that he confided in me about the no-confidence vote. I was in a vortex of rage when I saw PNC and AFC parliamentarians abusing Charran on his entry into Parliament when it was convened at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre last week.

You can hear clearly the rambunctious tones of PNC parliamentarian, Annette Ferguson, and AFC’s Sherod Duncan as they berate Charran. Charran responds in tones so low that you think he was whispering in his seat during a movie in the cinema. Why Charran felt it was unbecoming to get into Duncan’s face and tell him that he should be investigated for his role as Chronicle manager.

I don’t know what Charran was thinking. I spoke to him while typing this piece and I still don’t think he should have been so subdued. Did he think it would have looked bad in the eyes of Guyana if he had exercised tit for tat with Duncan and Ferguson? Why would Charran care about how Guyanese would think of him? This nation has no standard by which it judges other people.

Charran should look and see how people in this country behave and the next day, they are rewarded for their miserable display. The examples are literally countless. The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the UG, Dr. Mellissa Ifill, didn’t care what society would think of her when she wrote on her Facebook page that the international observers’ stance on the election rigging was because they fell for the PPP’s propaganda.

The very lady in a letter on me last week in this newspaper condemned my criticism of people like her by asserting that I am angling for earnings. She of course angled for her earnings because during the election rigging, she was made Deputy Vice Chancellor. I am still waiting for my earnings four months after the election rigging ended. Can someone please prove Dr. Ifill right and give me my earnings?

Do you think Mike McCormack of the Guyana Human Rights Association care what people say about him? He runs a totally moribund organization and brings it alive when there is publicity to be gained. And he gets it from the Stabroek News. Do you think the Stabroek News could be bothered that it gives consistent coverage to an organization that doesn’t deserve it?

Do you think Dr. Alissa Trotz care that for an entire year there was a masquerade going on with the no-confidence vote (NCV) and for five months there was a systematic attempt to rig the 2020 election yet as editor of the page, “In The Diaspora,” in the Stabroek News, she couldn’t locate even one academic or commentator to write on the NCV or the rigging? Do you think Professor Clive Thomas would be in mental distress over what Guyanese people think about his subordination to Guyana’s worst executive president, David Granger, and his abject silence on the election rigging?

All these so-called civil society groups – SASOD, Red Thread, women rights entities, trade unions, business organizations – could not be bothered with the reaction of the nation when they display their questionable nature for the world to see. Do you think the people with money, status and power in this country would ever be concerned with how Guyanese think about them.

Trust me, tomorrow those people will turn up to the diplomatic cocktail circuit and the champagne will flow, the embrace will be warm. Trust me, when these people turn up at the supermarket, the manager comes up and yells to the attendant to see that ‘Mr. This’ or ‘Mrs. That’ is properly looked after. This is Guyana Charran, where you can find elephants quicker than you can see moral values (whatever that is).

Charran told me that PNC parliamentarian, Annette Ferguson, and Duncan were outside the washroom and as he emerged, both of them poured down a torrent of accusations using harsh tones. This is the type of politicians the PNC and the AFC gave us after 2015 with the promise of being better than the PPP in all departments of governance and political culture. It is obvious to a moron that they will never be in government again.

Charran told me he didn’t want a tit for tat but that is how it should be in Guyana. Sherod Duncan should be investigated. Let him come into my face and accost me for that statement. I would not retreat as Charran did. And I would not be bothered in the least with what people say about my decibels.

