Soulja Bai sharing out money

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Soulja Bai get he $25,000 COVID grant. De man tek de money even though some of he supporters seh by tekkin it he mek de PPP/C look good. Some had harsher things to say.

Soulja Bai tek it because he is entitled to it, not that he need de money. He already getting a fat Presidential pension, old age pension, NIS pension, plus an army pension. De man getting mo pension dan some people wah dead and born back again.

De man open de envelope and count it fuh mek sure is five Grangers inside. He den share it out to some people in Mocha-Arcadia. It gat dem boys wondering why he nah sheer it out to dem poor people in Pearl.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man in a post office who used to have to examine all de mail wah gat addresses wah de postmen cannot find.

One day, a letter came addressed to God with no address. De man decide he gan open de envelope and read de letter.

De letter read: “Dear God, I am a 75-year-old widow. My purse was stolen. It had $100 in it, which was all the money I had until my next pension cheque. Without that money, I have nothing to buy food with. I have no family to turn to, and you are my only hope. Can you please help me?”

De postal man showed de letter to all de other workers. Dey all decided fuh come together and put up some money, which came up to $96. They put it in an envelope and send it to de old lady.

A few days later, another letter came from de same old lady to God. It read: “Dear God, How can I ever thank you enough for what you did for me? Because of your gift, I am able to get by till de next pension date.

“By de way, there was $4 missing. I think it must have been those bastards at the Post Office!”

Talk half and find out who de Vee Pee donating he $25,000 to.