Latest update December 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Soulja Bai sharing out money

Dec 29, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Soulja Bai get he $25,000 COVID grant. De man tek de money even though some of he supporters seh by tekkin it he mek de PPP/C look good. Some had harsher things to say.
Soulja Bai tek it because he is entitled to it, not that he need de money. He already getting a fat Presidential pension, old age pension, NIS pension, plus an army pension. De man getting mo pension dan some people wah dead and born back again.
De man open de envelope and count it fuh mek sure is five Grangers inside. He den share it out to some people in Mocha-Arcadia. It gat dem boys wondering why he nah sheer it out to dem poor people in Pearl.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de man in a post office who used to have to examine all de mail wah gat addresses wah de postmen cannot find.
One day, a letter came addressed to God with no address. De man decide he gan open de envelope and read de letter.
De letter read: “Dear God, I am a 75-year-old widow. My purse was stolen. It had $100 in it, which was all the money I had until my next pension cheque. Without that money, I have nothing to buy food with. I have no family to turn to, and you are my only hope. Can you please help me?”
De postal man showed de letter to all de other workers. Dey all decided fuh come together and put up some money, which came up to $96. They put it in an envelope and send it to de old lady.
A few days later, another letter came from de same old lady to God. It read: “Dear God, How can I ever thank you enough for what you did for me? Because of your gift, I am able to get by till de next pension date.
“By de way, there was $4 missing. I think it must have been those bastards at the Post Office!”
Talk half and find out who de Vee Pee donating he $25,000 to.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football

Dec 29, 2020

All systems a go for today’s kick off; Ground Structure Engineering Consultants & Trophy Stall on board Kaieteur News – The individual and collective experience of the players involved in...
Read More
Budhai 5 for spurs Married Men XI to victory

Budhai 5 for spurs Married Men XI to victory

Dec 29, 2020

Women’s national hockey team to begin training early January

Women’s national hockey team to begin training...

Dec 28, 2020

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football… Site visit and meeting held ahead of tomorrow’s opening action

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football…...

Dec 28, 2020

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant patient

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to...

Dec 27, 2020

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

Dec 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]