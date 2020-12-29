Probe pinpoints those responsible for deleting GRA scanner images – says Minister Benn

11.5 tonnes Belgium cocaine bust…

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, revealed yesterday that investigations have pinpointed the person responsible for deleting scanner images relating to a container of scrap metal which left Guyana in late September for Belgium and was found there with 11.5 tonnes of cocaine.

Minister Benn gave the comments during a media interview on the sidelines of an event at the Lusignan Prison yesterday.

He revealed that it is known for sure who deleted the images and the time they did it.

“They are the subject of further investigation both at the GRA and the CANU,” he said. The comments comes weeks after the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) reported that three customs officers attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) were taken into custody.

Their arrest followed a discovery that the scanned images of the containers taken at the Georgetown port were deleted. Kaieteur News was made to understand that four containers left Guyana on September 25 shipped by Marlon Primo’s MA Trading, of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara, to the consignee, Lotraco Recycling BV, The Netherlands.

But sources claimed that only three of those containers were scanned and the images were later deleted. Under regulations, containers considered to be high risk leaving Guyana have to be scanned at the facility on Lombard Street, Georgetown as part of the country’s protocols for exports. It would have been impossible for the container to have escaped GRA’s system of being scanned. GRA has since been attempting to retrieve the images.