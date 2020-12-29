Police advised to charge suspect

Bartica arson/murder…

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C., has advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to lay charges against the man accused of burning his reputed wife and two daughters to death on Saturday, December 12, last.

The victims of the tragic incident were identified as, Carolina Kennedy, 48, a housewife and the two daughters – five-year-old Mariana and three-year-old Gabriella Kennedy, whom she shared with the suspect.

According to Regional Commander, Dion Moore, during a telephone interview, the DPP has advised them to charge the suspect, Kenford Downer, for the murder of Kennedy and her two daughters. The commander also stated that the suspect is expected to be discharged from the Bartica Regional Hospital within a week.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is still hospitalized, due to injuries he sustained on the day of the incident, after he allegedly set the house on fire, killing his reputed wife and daughters.

According to police, the incident happened at Four Miles Squatting Area, Potaro Road, Bartica. Police revealed too, that around 21:30 hrs. an unknown caller telephoned the Bartica Police Station to report the fire. However, the fire truck was unable to reach the location and a bucket brigade was formed. When police and fire service ranks arrived, the wooden structure was completely engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, the ranks discovered the charred remains of Kennedy and her two daughters in the southeastern corner of the house.

The bodies of the victims were subsequently removed, and transported to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary.

A search was launched for the suspect and he was discovered in some bushes in close proximity to the house. While he was being placed in the back of a police vehicle, the suspect admitted to the gruesome crime.

Based on a video seen by this publication, the suspect could be heard saying, “It overbearing, I can’t bear it no more, I can’t bear it no more buddy…you know wuh is it to come home and meet your woman talking to another man and she brother deh right there?”

Kaieteur News had reported that Kennedy and the suspect had been living together for the past six months, and during that period, the woman had made several complaints to her mother about the suspect threatening her when he was intoxicated.

One week before the incident, the suspect had allegedly threatened to burn the house down to kill Kennedy and her daughters. The woman was encouraged to report the matter to the police and she had planned to visit the station on Monday December 14, 2020, but she was killed one day before that. The suspect was also convicted in 2018, for assaulting Kennedy.