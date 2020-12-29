Latest update December 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Only light vehicles allowed on Tiger Creek Bridge

Dec 29, 2020 News

Repairs at the Tiger Creek Bridge, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) yesterday advised that there is a weight restriction on the Tiger Creek Bridge in Region Eight.

Emergency works are being done to place the bridge into operations by this weekend.
Allowed to cross now will be motorcycles; cars and vans; Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs); four- wheel-drive vehicles; small buses, trucks and Canters (unladen); light trailers (pig trailers, dog trailers and small semi-trailers) and single and tandem trucks (Gross Weight not exceeding 14 tonnes).
According to the ministry, the following vehicles will be allowed to cross under supervision (no exception will be made for those exceeding the gross weight restriction): large buses, single and tandem trucks and trucks and large trailers.
Meanwhile, the ministry also disclosed that in accordance with the Motor Vehicle and Traffic Regulation, single axle loads are restricted to three metric tonnes (6,614 lbs); tandem axle to four and half metric tonnes (9,921 lbs) while the weight limit for all vehicles are 14 tonnes (30,864 lbs).
The ministry warned, “Any vehicle not in compliance with the regulations will be required to utilize the bridge bypass. The Ministry sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused and we continue to urge commuters to exercise caution and to observe all the safety signs and directions when approaching and crossing the bridge.”
The bridge collapsed a few months ago under the weight of a loaded truck; however, repairs have been delayed by heavy rains.

 

