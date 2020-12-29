Latest update December 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2020 News
Man drives away with car after given a free ride
A passenger yesterday drove away with a car after its owner and her brother went into a supermarket, leaving him inside.
Owner of the car, Abigail Brutus, 48, of Rect-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had her car stolen at around 07:20hrs at the Bagostville Junction.
The woman told police that the passenger had stopped her car while she was driving along the Canal Number One Access Road with her brother. The man asked for a drop and she willingly complied.
A short while after she parked in front of a supermarket at the Bagotsville Junction, she and her brother exited the car and went into the supermarket, leaving the passenger in the car with the keys in the ignition.
About five minutes later they returned to the car, but neither the car nor the passenger was found.
Police have since launched a man hunt for the passenger and the car.
