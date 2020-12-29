Jackson Creek man burnt to death in home

Kaieteur News – Police have launched an investigation into the presumed fiery death of an elderly man of Jackson Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. According to police, several persons have already been questioned.

A fire of unknown origin, this past weekend, ripped through the home of 61-year-old Roy Rajbanse. Reports suggest that he was trapped in the blaze and burnt to death as a result.

The fire reportedly began between 20:30hrs on the December 26th and 06:30hrs on the December 27th.

The deceased is said to be a known alcoholic who also smoked heavily. He lived in a 10×12 flat, wooden structure on wooden posts. Based on information given by Raymond Jordan, a farmer of Moleson Creek, at about 16:00hrs on December 26th, he and the now deceased (Rajbanse) were imbibing at the front of the deceased’s yard. They both became intoxicated. He stated that the deceased left and went into his house while he (Jordan) went to his residence at Moleson Creek.

However, on December 27th at about 06:20hrs, as persons were passing on the access road, they observed the fire and raised an alarm. The police and fire service were informed and responded promptly.

It was while firefighters were taming the blaze that they stumbled upon the remains of the body.

The deceased’s home, which had no electricity, was situated among vegetations with no other houses nearby.

His body was discovered west of the building among debris. It was removed and taken to the Skeldon Hospital where a doctor recorded Rajbanse’s passing. The body is presently at the Baileys Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.