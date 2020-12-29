Guyhoc man dies after being shot to the chest

Kaieteur News – A man died on Sunday (December 27, 2020) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while receiving treatment for a single gunshot wound he received on Boxing Day (December 26, 2020).

The dead man has been identified as Shawn Robinson, 28, of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. He was shot to the chest around 18:36hrs near his home at Guyhoc Park Squatting Area.

Detectives have so far been unable to identify his shooter(s). In fact they have admitted that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

According to police, ranks received a call from an anonymous individual who informed them of a shooting in the Guyhoc area. They were also told that the victim, Robinson, had already been transported to the GPHC for medical attention.

This publication understands that Robinson was seen vomiting blood as he was being rushed for medical attention.

Officers were then sent to the hospital to verify the reports which turned out to be true. They inquired of doctors if Robinson was in a stable condition to speak with police.

Doctors reportedly told the lawmen that his condition was critical and that they were performing an emergency operation to extract the bullet.

The cops left to return but Robinson passed away the following day.

Kaieteur News has since received reports that Robinson was shot during an argument. There are reports that he was in the company of one of his friends at the time of the shooting. It is believed that the friend was in fact the anonymous caller who alerted police of the incident and took Robinson to the hospital.

Robinson’s mother, Beverly Bowen, who currently resides in Berbice, told this newspaper that she too is clueless about the circumstances that led to her son’s demise.

She said that the young man was living by himself in Guyhoc for some time now and would often lime with friends there. Bowen last spoke to her son on Christmas night. She said he wished her Merry Christmas and told her that everything was okay.