GRA takes fuel company to court over falsified invoice

Dec 29, 2020 News

Former CEO of GWI and Director of Atlantic Fuels Inc., Dr. Richard Van West Charles

Commissioner-General of GRA, Godfrey Statia.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken Atlantic Fuels Inc. to court for making a false declaration on an invoice. The matter is scheduled to come up before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on January 4, 2021.According to a court document seen by Kaieteur News, on the 12 day of November 2020, at Lot 200-201 Camp Street Georgetown, the fuel company, which is owned by former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West Charles, caused to be made and subscribed, a false declaration to the revenue authority, to which an invoice number 100 for custom declaration reference number GY 410 C which was falsely declared, contrary to section 217 (1) (a) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.The document, which lists Godfrey Statia, Commissioner-General of GRA, as the complainant and Atlantic Fuels Inc. as the respondent, does not give details. Kaieteur News understands that the charge is related under invoicing by the fuel company.
A source attached to the tax agency confirmed that the fuel company has been caught recording less than the amount of fuel in a shipment, which caused the revenue authority to lose revenue.
This is not the first time the fuel company has been caught up in allegations of tax fraud. Last year GRA investigations revealed a similar situation involving Atlantic Fuels Inc.

