Five more COVID-19 cases recorded

Dec 29, 2020

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported five new COVID-19 cases in its daily dashboard update.
This has increased Guyana’s COVID-19 cases to 6,298.
The Ministry’s dashboard also indicates that there are 52 new case recoveries with the total number of recoveries from the virus moving to 5,732. A total of 37,565 persons have thus far been tested for the virus countrywide.
Further, it shows seven persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, eight in institutional isolation, 11 in institutional quarantine and an additional 387 persons in home isolation.

