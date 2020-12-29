Cuban national accused of killing mother and child, captured

Kaieteur News – The Cuban national, who allegedly hammered his girlfriend to death and slit her daughter’s throat have been captured.

Yoel Rodriguez Barrientos was nabbed Monday afternoon by police in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10.

According to police, a wanted bulletin was issued for the fugitive and within hours, they were notified of his whereabouts. He was arrested and taken to the Mackenzie Police Station. Kaieteur News has been informed that Barrientos will be transported to Georgetown where detectives will interrogate him.Investigators believe that Barrientos killed his girlfriend Tara Krishnaran, 34, and her daughter Larissa Singh, 11, sometime after 20:00 hrs. on Christmas night. Their bodies were discovered in their Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown home by Barrientos’ father-in-law, Yomona Krishnaran, 67. Yomona was reportedly asleep in the same house during the time of the double murder.

He told police that Barrientos had gotten into an argument, which turned physical around 17:30 hrs. on Christmas Day.

He claimed that he ignored the couple and went to bed since it was a norm for them to fight. The following day when he awoke, he did not check on his daughter because he taught that she might have left for work and took her daughter with her.

However, about an hour later he realized that he was locked inside the house. He reportedly became alarmed and decided to check his daughter’s room where he made the gruesome discovery.

Police were summoned to the scene and crime scene experts found a blood stained hammer and knife, which they believe, were used to kill Krishnaran and her daughter. Her body was found lying on her bed with a wound to the back of her head, another to the temple and one to her left side face.

Singh’s daughter was found lying on the floor in the same room. She had a wound to her neck and blood was seen on her vagina.

The Cuban community in Guyana has since condemned the heinous act.

They posted and commented on a Facebook page called Cubanos en Guyana, that if Barrientos is found guilty, he must face the full brunt of the law. They added that such a crime by one of their fellow nationals could seriously affect other Cuban migrants living in Guyana.