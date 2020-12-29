Budhai 5 for spurs Married Men XI to victory

Kaieteur News – Aknauth Budhai grabbed five wickets to lead Married Men XI to 27- run victory over Bachelor’s XI when the Lusignan Sports Club held its 8th annual Boxing Day game.

Married Men XI opted to bat and posted 213 for eight. Keon Franklin struck 65, Navin Persaud made 44, while Gewan Persaud and Vishnu Ramjeet contributed 30 each. Bowling for Bachelor’s XI, Azad Mohamed took 2-24, Mike Persaud had 2-26, Roy Seebaran 2-27 and Karamchan Persaud 2-32.

Bachelor’s XI responded with 186 all out in 18.3 overs. Kumar Bishundial scored 65, Robin Williams 47 and Azad Mohamed 26.

Budhai finished with 5 for 24, Amar Persaud 2 for 23 and Shameer Mohamed 2 for 27. Franklin and Bishundial received prizes for the highest individual score on both sides, Budhai took the best bowler accolade and Sackichan Jhagdeo the best catch trophy.