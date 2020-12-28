Women’s national hockey team to begin training early January

Latest update December 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
By Calvin Chapman
Kaieteur News- The national women’s hockey programme is set to resume on January 6th, 2021 in preparation for two important assignments in June and July, that year.
This was confirmed by national women’s head coach Phillip Fernandes, who highlighted that like other sports, hockey was not exempt from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic and both himself and coach of the men’s programme; Robert Fernandes, had to cancel training despite efforts to continue.
The two tournaments include the Central America & Caribbean (CAC) games that will be hosted in Bermuda in July and the Indoor Pan American Championship th
at will hit off in the United States in June.
Due to financial constraints, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) had opted to miss the 2021 Pan Am Championship which will be hosted in Philadelphia but the Pan Am Challenge that they were scheduled to be playing in Peru this year, has since been postponed.
This has now created the opportunity for the GHB to contest the Pan Am C/ship.
Fernandes, who is also the head of the GHB, shared with Kaieteur Sport that although entries to the Pan Am Championship, which Guyana hosted in 2017, have closed, he has written to the body and he is optimistic that approval will be granted in these extraordinary circumstances that the pandemic has created.
Following sufficient training, the coach is doubly optimistic of positive performances from the immensely talented squad that will have a fresh look with majority of the players being young stars.
The Guyanese ladies finished sixth in the previous Pan Am Challenge in 2017 and settled for seventh place in the 2018 CAC Championship that got underway in Baranquilla, Colombia.
Meanwhile, Robert Fernandes has indicated to Kaieteur Sport that a date has not been set as yet for the National men to resume training.
Among the important events for the men in 2021 include the Junior Pan American Championships that is set for April 12-25 in Santiago, Chile.
