We salute you the great people of Guyana

Dec 28, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
There could have been a million Charandasses yet the elections would have been cheated and the PNC led Coalition would still be in power, this is my summation of the whole affair in a place called Guyana.
Yes, Mr. Charandass did a noble and heroic deed but his actions would have paled into oblivion had it not been for the diligent work of Dr. Jagdeo, Mr. Nandlall, The International Community and The PPP/C Team — these were the main strike bowlers that got the illegal PNC out.
But far more important and of utmost significance, I shall repeat, of utmost significance is The People of Guyana who booted The PNC out of power and to them, I owe my supreme trust and regard. The People of Guyana stood by us, the People of this great country did not let us down, they stood the test, they came out in their numbers and voted for the party that would make a difference in their lives, again I say thank you Guyana.
To this end, we are eternally grateful for the efforts of our dear people and in whose interest we must govern, we cannot flag nor fail in our responsibility to the people we must give back to Guyana, yes, to all of Guyana.
With the PPP/C Team at the helm, our country will never be the same again, our country will be transformed, the party is here for the people. I am saying irrespective of political affiliation, colour, creed, religion or sexual orientation, for all its people who will find an equal place.
In this joyous celebratory season, merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. May God bless Guyana.
Respectfully submitted,
Neil Adams

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Features/Columnists

