US-based Guyanese on path to securing seat on New York City Council

Kaieteur News – New York-based Guyanese, Dimple Willabus will be the first female candidate and woman of color to represent New Yorkers on District 46 City Council seat if she is successful at the elections slated for next year.

The seat is currently being held by Council member Alan Maisel and covers several areas including (D-Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Mill Island, Sheepshead Bay) in New York.

Willabus who migrated from Guyana and made Brooklyn her home since 2003 holds a Master’s Degree in Media Studies from Brooklyn College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Her experience in that field dates back 24 years to Guyana where she was well known as Dimple Singh for hosting the pioneer TV programme “Rhythm Nation”.

In fact, she says that the show is what she is best known for in Guyana. Willabus explained nonetheless that she has always had an interest in politics by virtue of her commitment to issues related to youth and community development.

“I am actually a former youth parliamentarian. In 2000, I was elected Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports in Guyana’s National Youth Parliament,” Willabus said about her interest in the politics.

Her campaign to become a New York Council representative, which commenced in December 2019, is expected to conclude in November 2021.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the District 46 Council Representative hopeful said that she joined the race to represent New Yorkers at the level of Council because she saw the need for development in various neighborhoods and witnessed instances where citizens have been excluded from the same level of opportunity, because they were not part of the “social elite.”

“Neighbors and friends, especially those like me, who are immigrants…What I’ve learned through the years is that there are many factors that inhibit our advancement. Specifically, access to appropriate resources in education, medical care, senior and youth services, food security and housing security has been a major factor in my running for City Council,” she added.

As such, she is very interested in giving a voice to the immigrant community.

“I would like Guyanese to know that I’m running for the seat, the immigrant community in general will have someone who understands them on the Council.”

Notably, Willabus said, “If I am successful at winning the seat, it would be historic, since I am not only the first woman of color to run but the first Guyanese… Winning this seat means shattering the glass ceiling for women in general since historically that seat was held by men.”

Willabus is committed to addressing the needs of the community and all of its members. According to her website, she is focused on ensuring that all groups have an opportunity to become empowered and contributing members of our society.

While education has been a hallmark of her agenda, she is well aware that resources and services must be available to a wider array of the community and the greater diaspora who call Brooklyn home.

She said that her campaign is focused on a number of platforms like youth empowerment and educational reforms. Willabus stresses that there is no greater equalizer than a solid education. She is therefore committed to ensuring that the Council effectively addresses the learning gaps within the education system.

She said, “I am committed to addressing the needs of school crowding, school choice and examining the entry practices and policy for admittance to the middle schools and specialized high schools.”

As the District 46 Representative, Willabus says she would secure funding for the commitment of resources that will enable teachers to do what they do best – teach.

“By shifting the priority away from standardized testing, the classroom can become a more dynamic learning environment. The gifted and talented program needs to be revamped so that it truly assists our children in developing and progressing in their academic endeavors, rather than just bombarding them with greater amounts of schoolwork that is not progressive in nature,” she said. Willabus encourages all to join her in the MOVEMENT, for more equitable and just community.

For more information on the campaign, visit https://www.dimplewillabus.com